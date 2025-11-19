Registration for 20th trail open

Twenty years is nothing to sniff at.

So when the hills, farms and trails of the Hokonui Hills welcome people back on their bikes or on foot next year, it’s going to be something special.

Twenty years of sweat, smiles and the Southland spirit; the MLT Moonshine Trail event is back for 2026 on Valentine’s Day — that’s February 14, for the less romantic types out there.

And what better way to spend the day of love than by throwing on the active wear, getting out there and getting the heart rate up.

Hosted in the glorious Dolamore Park, Water Race Trail and surrounding farmland, the annual event is Southland’s largest mountainbike and off-road running/walking event. Offering events from 2km to 50km in length, you’ll find something for everyone in the family to join in.

Having a party-like atmosphere at the finish area, and plenty of options to keep yourself fed and watered while you clap finishers across the line, the event is something special on the Southland summer event calendar.

With the unwavering support of the local landowners, Hokonui Mountain Bike Club and its members, the Gore District Council and local businesses and service providers, the event is a showcase of not only some amazing energetic physical efforts but also of what communities can achieve when they work together.

Whether you want to take a stroll around the Dolamore trails in the 2km walk or get really into it on your bike in the 50km mountainbike — or somewhere in between — registrations are now open. You can find out more and get yourself locked in at

www.moonshinetrail.co.nz

So, get your mates, your family members or the work crew together, find your gym shoes or your bike shorts and join us in our 20th year of celebrating the MLT Moonshine Trail. We can’t wait to see you there.

By Gemma O'Neill

Active Southland