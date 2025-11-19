Case delayed

The court appearance of a Southland man charged under the Resource Management Act will now be held early next year.

The charges were laid following an investigation into an odour complaint at a property near Mataura.

The man is facing seven counts regarding operations between August 1 and September 26 at Frazer Rd in Tuturau.

Six relate to discharges of blood, leachate and/or contaminants to land in circumstances where they could enter water.

The seventh charge relates to failure to comply with abatement notices issued in August and September.

The man was to have appeared at the Invercargill District Court today.

However, Environment Southland said in a statement that had been rescheduled until February 3 next year.

"As this matter is now before the courts, no further comment can be made." — Allied Media