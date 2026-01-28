20 years of Moonshine Trail events

The 20th year of anything is something to be celebrated. And in 2026, here we are, in the 20th year of the MLT Moonshine Trail event.

The event will be held on Saturday, February 14. Based in Dolamore Park and the surrounding private farmland, the event boasts nine event categories to meet the needs of any walker, runner or biker. From 2km to 50km, on bike or on foot, the MLT Moonshine Trail has something for everyone.

Whether you are introducing younger family members to events with the 2km options or want to ride your heart out on the 50km mountainbike event or something in between, you’ll find something to tickle your fancy.

The ongoing support of the event across the years means the event has come to be what we all know and love. Without the support we receive from local sponsors, businesses, the Mataura Licensing Trust, the Gore District Council, the Hokonui mountainbike Club and local landowners who open up their properties for this once a year opportunity, the event would not be what it is today. Many thanks go to all involved.

This year, in celebration of not only 20 years but also to celebrate all things love on Valentine’s Day, we’ll have an extra special finish line area with live music and activities on the go for the day, plenty of food and drink vendors, and for everyone who crosses the finish line a much coveted finisher’s medal.

So don’t hesitate to get involved and join us on this big day.

To learn more about the options and to register you can visit www.moonshinetrail.co.nz. To keep up with the news you can also find us on Facebook at "MLT Moonshine Trail".

We look forward to welcoming you all on the day!

By Gemma O'Neill