Looking back

The 1904 Gore A&P Show in 1904 was a significant event in New Zealand's agricultural history, marking the introduction of modern farming technology to the public.

On show was the first tractor imported into New Zealand, owned by Robert McNab, the local member of the House of Representatives.

The former lawyer became an advocate of scientific methods of farming and pioneered managed farm forestry at Knapdale in the 1890s, and later founded a Romney stud.