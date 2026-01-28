Suspected car arson may lead to road repair bill

A Gore pensioner has been left gutted after his car was destroyed in an act of suspected arson this week, leaving him with no means of transport for medical appointments. Photo: NZ Police

The recently retired West Gore man whose uninsured car was destroyed in a suspected arson last week may now be faced with a $3500 bill for road repairs if an offender is not found.

Mark, who only wanted to give his first name, was awoken by a couple of "small explosions" around 1am last Monday.

He saw flames shooting up above his hedge, followed by the "huge" sound of his 2018 Holden Captiva’s tyres and windows blowing out.

Mark called emergency services, who got the blaze under control.

However his burnt-out car was left glued to the road.

Mark said he had been told by Gore District Council the cost of repairs to the road, an estimated $3500, would be his responsibility.

"I wasn’t expecting that one, for sure. I spoke to the detective, he was horrified, said it sounds a bit ridiculous," he said.

The council’s general manager corporate support Lornae Straith said in a statement no invoice had been issued yet, but in these incidents repair costs were recovered generally from the at-fault party or through insurance.

If no offender is identified, the liability for repair costs "generally falls to the vehicle owner".

The $3500 was an approximation of the cost.

Mark said he could not afford to renew his insurance when his policy last lapsed.

"I can’t even explain the fire.

"It was intense. I couldn’t even get out of my driveway. It was pretty bad.

"I’m a pensioner. It [insurance] lapsed and then this happens," he said.

Police are investigating the fire as a suspected arson, but Mark said he had no idea why anyone would target his vehicle.

"I’ve got no ill-will towards anyone in town."

Mark, who retired in November, said the car came from his late mother’s estate and he had no other means of transport.

He said it was tough to have to rely on others, but due to his health and the lack of insurance, he wondered what avenues were left for him but to ask for help.

"I have a few health issues, so getting to appointments and such makes it a bit awkward, but I’ll keep my chin up.

"A friend of mine has been talking about a GoFundMe, [but I’m] not sure about those types of things.

"I hate asking for a handout, but I’ve lost so much the last few days. My health has taken a kick, but I’ll bounce back."

Mark said he wondering what the culprits’ motives were.

"To a degree, I feel sorry for them, whatever drove them to do this. At the same time I do believe in karma, so there’s not much more I can say beyond that.

"I’d probably like to use other words, but I’m trying to be polite."

A police spokesperson said they were appealing for information to assist the investigation.

They would like to receive any CCTV or dashcam footage from Joseph, Frank and Thomas Sts around the time of the incident, or "any suspicious behaviour or activity before or after the car fire in the Frank St area".

