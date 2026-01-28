Person sustains minor injuries in crash

PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

Gore and Mataura Fire Brigades, ambulance and police services attended a car-and-truck crash at the intersection of Glencoe and Pioneer Highways , just outside Mataura, last Thursday afternoon.

Police told The Ensign one person sustained minor injuries in the crash, which happened around 2pm, and the vehicles involved were towed an hour later.

Traffic management stayed in place until about 4.20pm, possibly to clear debris from the road, they said.