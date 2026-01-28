The wedding planner

Photo: Getty Images

When statistics reveal that the average wedding takes about 200 hours to plan, the whole point of wedding planners becomes abundantly clear.

No wonder, in this time-poor society of ours they are increasingly sought-after. But it is not only that they take care of the time factor.

Good wedding planners also have the ability to take all the "what-ifs" out of the wedding-day scenario. In short, they take away the worries.

They ensure, for instance, that the choice of photographer is right for those lasting images, and that their services fall within budget. It’s the same for the catering, the venue and the florist. They have worked with suppliers over months or years, knowing those who are reputable and offer the best value for money. They will, when required, negotiate rates to make sure that wedding costs do not go beyond the amount set by the couple.

A good wedding planner is creative, working closely with each client to find out their individual requirements and their personal tastes. They are also able to offer new ideas. But to the planner the most important aspect of assisting is to ensure that the wedding ultimately reflects the values, wishes and beliefs of the bride, the bridegroom and their respective families.

A good wedding planner always bears in mind the fact that a wedding is often an event that has been dreamt about for a very long time.