Wedding themes taking a novel twist

Tradition is taking a back seat as couples take a more relaxed and personal approach to their weddings. Photos: Getty Images

The bride: "Romance reimagined" is the theme of the 2026 bride, with an emphasis on individuality, high-fashion details, and a blend of modern and romantic styles. Look for elements like bold florals, sheer fabrics, and unique silhouettes, including capes.

The groom: Grooms are taking a fashion-forward approach, choosing custom suits by fashion houses, playful printed linings, statement shoes, jewel-tone tuxes, and intentional outfit changes throughout the night.

The flowers: Forget whites and pastels, and opt instead for unique blooms and bold colours like burgundy and combinations such as green and purple.

The venue: Unconventional seating layouts are in, as personalised placemats (linen for a lasting take-home gift), scenic walls and bold lighting design that can shift from subtle to dramatic. Weddings hosted at childhood homes or family-owned properties, rather than newly acquired or formal venues, are on the rise.

The food: There is also a return to simple and nostalgic cuisine served with a playful twist, with a focus towards comfort food that offers both surprise and delight. While vintage-style cakes are in, traditional fruit cakes are not.

Vintage wedding cakes are making a return.

Instead of photo booths with enclosed set-ups and novelty props, couples are opting for live portrait stations with a professional photographer.

What’s out

• Early day-after brunch

• Disposable decor

• Overexposed wedding destinations

• Unloved guestbooks