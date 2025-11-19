New structure for council confirmed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The new structure, confirmed at the council meeting last week, is a new system designed to simplify governance in the region, sharpen the strategic focus of the council and improve communication between elected members, staff, and the community.
The new portfolios will have Cr Neville Phillips heading the regional relationships, where he alongside Mayor Ben Bell will work to represent Gore at regional forums such as WasteNet, Civil Defence Committees, and work between the various regions — an important role with amalgamation potentially looming.
Their role will cover three waters, roading, solid waste, council property and reserves, focused on management of assets, funding, compliance, and long-term service planning.
Recreation & Arts will be headed up by Cr Andy Fraser, who will be the portfolio manager for recreation, and Cr Paul McPhail for arts, with an oversight of parks and reserves, the libraries, the art gallery, and the Māruawai Centre, strategising and helping communicate between the various groups and stakeholders around the region.
The Risk and Assurance committee has not announced their independent chair, however council newcomer Cr Torrone Smith will be the deputy chair, as well as newcomer Cr Mel Cupit around the table, alongside other councillors.