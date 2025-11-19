New structure for council confirmed

Cr Neville Phillips. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

The Gore District Council has introduced its new portfolio system, overhauling and streamlining local governance in the region.

The new structure, confirmed at the council meeting last week, is a new system designed to simplify governance in the region, sharpen the strategic focus of the council and improve communication between elected members, staff, and the community.

The new portfolios will have Cr Neville Phillips heading the regional relationships, where he alongside Mayor Ben Bell will work to represent Gore at regional forums such as WasteNet, Civil Defence Committees, and work between the various regions — an important role with amalgamation potentially looming.

Cr Andy Fraser. Photo: Allied Media files

Infrastructure & Assets, previously a committee, will be split into two roles with Cr John Gardyne taking the former and Cr Stewart MacDonell taking the latter.

Their role will cover three waters, roading, solid waste, council property and reserves, focused on management of assets, funding, compliance, and long-term service planning.

Recreation & Arts will be headed up by Cr Andy Fraser, who will be the portfolio manager for recreation, and Cr Paul McPhail for arts, with an oversight of parks and reserves, the libraries, the art gallery, and the Māruawai Centre, strategising and helping communicate between the various groups and stakeholders around the region.

Cr Nicky Coats. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

Cr Nicky Coats will be leading the Community & Communication portfolio as the manager for the former, with Cr Rob McKenzie taking on communication, with a scope of Sister City relationships, events, strategic communication, engagement and community consultation, as well as other leadership roles and advisory positions within council.

The Risk and Assurance committee has not announced their independent chair, however council newcomer Cr Torrone Smith will be the deputy chair, as well as newcomer Cr Mel Cupit around the table, alongside other councillors.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz