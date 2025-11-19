Information on assault sought

An Edendale man was assaulted after being lured from his home late on Saturday night to help a woman claiming to have a flat tyre.

Police are asking the public for information on the assault that left the man in his 50s with a fractured eye socket and a broken nose.

In a statement, police said about 10.55pm on Saturday, a woman knocked on the victim’s door asking for help with a flat tyre.

She then led the victim to the corner of Melvin and Turner Sts where he was attacked by another man.

During the assault the attacker tried to tie the victim’s hands behind his back, police said.

He was left with serious injuries.

Inquiries are now under way.

Police are hoping Edendale residents will be able to identify the man and woman involved in the incident.

The victim said after the attack, he saw a SUV being driven away at high speed that could belong to the offenders.

Police said any residents with street-facing security cameras in Turner or Melvin Sts or Seaward Downs or Ferry Rds may have captured images of the vehicle on Saturday night.

They would also like to speak with anyone who saw an SUV in Edendale township before 10pm or has any other information.

They can be contacted via 105, file number 251116/4977, or information can be provided on Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. — Allied Media