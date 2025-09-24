Mongrel Mob members jailed for kidnapping

Armed police outside a gang property in Mataura in 2023. PHOTO: NEW ZEALAND POLICE

Six Mongrel Mob members have been jailed for the kidnapping and brutal beating of a patched member at their Mataura gang pad.

The victim of the 2022 gang punishment was dropped off at a hospital with serious injuries, including a collapsed lung.

The charges came from a 2023 police sting of the Mongrel Mob in Southland, dubbed Operation Pakari.

A total of 108 charges and 20 defendants originally resulted from the bust, but a majority of charges were dropped after pre-trial arguments.

The prospecting and patched members of the Mataura Mongrel Mob were sentenced in the High Court at Christchurch last Wednesday.

Before the court were chapter president Turoirangi Atarea Harmer-Elers, 34, and patched members Darryl Ronald Jim Misi, 36, and Brendon Thomas Te Rotongaro Kaea, 44.

The three men were charged with kidnapping and assault with intent to injure.

Prospects Tama-Anahera Harris-Lord, 21, and Hamiora Whetu Kingi, 31, were also convicted of the kidnapping and attack.

Khan Martin Studer-Mark, 27, not proven to be present at the kidnapping, was charged with the assault.

Justice Christine Gordon told the court that on August 9, 2022, Harmer-Elers decided the patched victim would be disciplined.

Kaea, Misi, Kingi, Harris-Lord and other gang members then travelled to victim’s Invercargill home.

After hearing the group calling for him from two cars, the victim ran inside his shed to hide. Some of the men, the victim was unsure who, followed him inside.

They assaulted him, dragging him out and forcing him into a car.

He then rode to the Mataura headquarters with Kingi and other gang members.

At the pad, while still in the car, Kingi punched the victim in the head, the judge said.

The man was then pulled from the car, picked up by someone and "chucked" head-first on to the concrete.

The victim was again unsure of who threw him, but said it happened twice, and a beating ensued, with Studer-Mark landing a punch to the man’s head.

The victim was then taken to Harmer-Elers’ Mataura home before being dropped off at Gore Hospital.

His injuries included a fractured eye socket, collapsed lung and broken ribs.

The court heard CCTV footage showed two vehicles used in the kidnapping leaving the victim’s street at 4.01pm and the victim being dropped off at Gore Hospital at 6.01pm.

This indicated the victim was detained for about two hours, the judge said.

She also said while Harmer-Elers was not physically present for the kidnapping or assault, he instigated it.

"Another Mongrel Mob gang member ... took the victim to your place to report that your directions had been carried out," she said.

For kidnapping and assault with intent to injure, Harmer-Elers was sentenced to three years, four months’ prison.

Misi received the same sentence, while Kaea was sentenced to two months longer for his previous convictions.

For the kidnapping and two assault with intent to injure charges, Kingi was sentenced to three years seven months’ imprisonment.

Harris-Lord also had an aggravated robbery charge from March 2023, where he attacked a man wearing an opposing gang patch in Queens Park, Mataura.

Five months later, he and five other mob members attacked another patched brother at Otago Corrections Facility.

He was charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the attack, which featured a combined 138 blows.

In February 2024, he and Studer-Mark assaulted another inmate in the exercise yard of Invercargill prison.

Both were charged with injuring with intent to injure in relation to the beating.

Finally, Harris-Lord was charged with common assault for a brawl with his co offenders while awaiting transfer in Christchurch Men's Prison, awaiting transfer in August.

The judge noted Harris-Lord’s youth and that these were his first offences, all committed with older gang members.

He was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment.

For assault with intent to injure and injuring with intent to injure, Studer-Mark was sentenced to three years 10 months’ imprisonment.

ella.scott-fleming@alliedmedia.co.nz