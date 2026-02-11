Maize maze successfully navigated

Instinct might be one way to successfully navigate the Riversdale Maize Maze, one young helper says.

The maze, located in a McClintock Farming maize crop, is a fundraiser for the Riversdale Home and School and the Waikaia Trails Trust.

The maze was opened for the first time on Sunday.

Lachlan Blatch, 13, helped with its design and testing.

He had been through the maze about five times using a map, Lachlan said.

It was important to "trust your gut", he said.

"If it looks right, then it’s probably right."

Kristin Loferski, of Tapanui, who has previous experience organising a maize maze, agreed with Lachlan.

"Follow your intuitions and don’t get lost."

Garth Cleland, of Riversdale, transports his granddaughter Pippa Stewart, 2, while his daughter Greer holds her son Elliot Stewart, 1, as they make their way through the Riversdale Maize Maze on Sunday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

If people did get come to a dead end they should retrace their steps to where they turned off the correct path and try again, she said.

Maze convener Hilary Kelso said about 620 paying explorers, not including free-of-charge pre-schoolers, walked the maze on Sunday.

"We were thrilled with the huge number that came."

People from throughout the country tried the maze. Participants even included some Dutch tourists.

All seemed to have enjoyed the experience, Mrs Kelso said.

There was lots of joy on the faces of people as they came out of the maze, which was good to see, she said.

"Such a family day out."

The organisers were grateful for the support of the McClintock family, who not only allowed part of a paddock to be turned into a maze but also provided machinery for children to have rides on.

The maze will be open again on March 14.