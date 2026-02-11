New dialysis unit opens at Southland hospital

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds, Health NZ Social chief medical officer Dr David Gow (left) and Health NZ social group operations manager Craig Aston attend the opening of the new Invercargill dialysis unit. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new $440,000 dialysis unit, which opened at Southland Hospital on Monday, will meet a growing demand and provide much-needed care closer to home for Southland people.

"This is a wonderful development for our province, addressing growing demand and making life easier for those living with kidney disease," Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds said at the opening of the facility.

"I’m delighted that we’ve been able to make this happen here in our city — allowing Southlanders access to healthcare where and when they need it."

Ms Simmonds said in a statement the new unit was significant because it allowed local people access to much-needed care in Invercargill — rather than enduring regular travel to Dunedin Hospital.

"At present some patients must travel to Dunedin three times a week for dialysis, while comprehensive training for home-based dialysis can take up to 12 weeks — again requiring patients to stay in Dunedin," she said.

"I think it’s a game-changer that these services can now be offered locally. I know that they will make a huge difference in the lives of kidney patients and their families in this province."

The unit is fully staffed, with a doctor who is trained both in general and renal medicine and an associate charge nurse manager who was recruited to work at the unit.

Previously a charge nurse manager from Dunedin managed Invercargill operations.

"We now have a new unit that features five haemodialysis spaces, previously there were two, in modern facilities designed to treat both outpatients and inpatients," Ms Simmonds said.

The unit also includes a dedicated area for peritoneal dialysis training and follow-up care.

Construction began in November last year and was completed ahead of schedule and $40,000 budget on February 4.

The work was undertaken by local contractor ABL (Amalgamated Builders Ltd). — Allied Media