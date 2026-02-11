Blooming dahlias set to amaze

Convener Noreen Thomas takes a moment to enjoy a display of dahlias during preparations for the South Island National Dahlia Show, being held at the Gore Town & Country Club on February 21 and 22. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG.

More than 500 dahlias will be amaze and enthral visitors to the Gore Town & Country Club next week.

The South Island National Dahlia Show will be held at the club on February 21 and 22, bringing in a huge array for onlookers.

From 10am Saturday, when mayor Ben Bell opens the doors, continuing until 5pm both days, the very best dahlias of the season from all over New Zealand will be on display.

Event convener Noreen Thomas said it was going to be a massive couple of days for gardening fans, dahlia fanatics and anyone who wanted to see something special.

"A lot of people haven’t seen the variety of dahlias. They’re all very popular," Mrs Thomas said.

"People are coming from all over, from Blenheim right down.

"It just blows you away, the amazing colour and variety, we’ll have our dahlia tuber sale as well so a lot are available there."

It takes a lot to make a competitive dahlia. Entrants keep an eye on the bloom of their flowers, checking the layers of petals, the stem size and the bloom itself.

After finding the one perfect dahlia, a cut is made, with the flower transferred to water to keep it as fresh and vibrant as the moment it left the plant.

Dahlias come in many shapes and sizes; over 500 vases featuring the best of the best will be on show at the Town & Country Club next weekend.

Mrs Thomas said the process makes it all the more beautiful and adds a special element to her garden.

"I really love seeing nice dahlias, I love being able to go out in the morning and say ‘oh wow, there’s a winner’.

"You really only need one good one.

"It’s really lovely. Seeing what everyone else has grown, the camaraderie and the learning as well," she said.

Adding to this, the competition side will be open to all entrants and not just members of gardening or dahlia clubs, meaning it really is anyone’s competition to win.

Gardening, for Mrs Thomas, was more than just heading out and plucking weeds, it was a "spiritual" experience she liked to do and loved to share.

"You just get into your own world, it renews your spirit.

"You just get lost in the garden and the ability to grow something and see the result," she said.

For avid dahlia fans, gardeners looking to see a new side of how their backyard could look, or just curious minds excited for some colour and a weekend out, the South Island National Dahlia Show has it all, next week at the Gore Town & Country Club.