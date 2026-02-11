Insider to head MLT

Mataura Licensing Trust board president Vince Aynsley (left) with newly announced chief executive Glenn Dickson, who will be taking over the role in April. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The Mataura Licensing Trust’s new chief executive is a familiar face in the community who promises to lead from the front and continue the invaluable work in the community.

Glenn Dickson will take on the role in April, after the retirement of Mark Paterson after 40 years at the MLT.

Mr Dickson has been with the trust for almost 20 years, working his way up the ranks to senior manager.

Mr Dickson said he was ready to set out running when he took over the position.

"It’s a real privilege to be the chief executive.

"I’m proud to be a part of the MLT — I think it’s awesome what they do: it’s life-changing, and they make a difference.

"[I’ll] lead from the front, get out into the community, spend more time with the staff who are our biggest asset — and we need to drive sales," he said.

Technology and innovation were key factors for Mr Dickson, who said there had been some difficult times for the hospitality business, although "we’re slowly coming out the other end".

"The farming sector is improving, and when it goes good, so does Gore," he said.

Mr Dickson said he was positive about the trust’s future, and was excited to get out and continue its work in the community.

Board president Vince Aynsley said Mr Dickson stood out among a competitive field of candidates.

"Glenn portrayed that real energy and drive, the desire to keep himself in the role and bring something to the business, and he excited the board.

"We’re looking forward to working with him," he said.

Mr Aynsley said there was debate around the table whether to hire in-house or find an outside candidate, but said at the end of the day Mr Dickson had a great track record of operational management.

"The next stage up is to go to the strategic vision. There will be areas we’ll work together to develop that, to get that in the process, and help out," he said.

The future of the MLT might have a little more technology involved, as Mr Aynsley said it was time to start implementing better forms of communication and a little more self promotion.

"It’s about getting the message out there, and it’s probably an area we haven’t been strong on.

"As a community we support a vast variety of organisations ... how do we get the message out we are doing that, unless you’re in those organisations?" he said.

Mr Paterson said Mr Dickson was the right man for the job.

"I endorsed it.

"I basically took him under my wing over the past 10 years and trained him, as the board wanted me to, to put him in a position where he’s ready to go," Mr Patterson said.

"My reference letter to him would suggest I have 100% confidence in him, and I have.

"He will do a very, very good job, and it will be what the community wants," he said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz