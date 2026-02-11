Show winner has the Midas touch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The event was run by the Gore & Districts Kennel Association and Hamilton Park was packed out with tents and stalls and, of course dogs, as the owners mixed and mingled among each other and the onlookers.
The judges this year were internationally renowned as well — Australian Sue Bownds joining Jimmie Wu and ZhiDa Duan, of China, a real treat for the spectators and contestants alike.
Overall runner-up Kathryn Stewart had a great run with her Hungarian puli, Freya, who was remarkable with her jet black fur curled to perfection.
The duo have won four overall competitions. Ms Case-Peters said the miniature poodle’s personality and conformation have led to standout success, alongside its rather distinctive haircut.