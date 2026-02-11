Show winner has the Midas touch

Hairy Maclary, move over — Hungarian puli Freya mopped up the competition to come in second place after a great showing with owner Kathryn Stewart over the weekend. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

It was a paws-itively wonderful time at Hamilton Park this past weekend, as an annual dog show returned to find this year’s bona fide winner.

The event was run by the Gore & Districts Kennel Association and Hamilton Park was packed out with tents and stalls and, of course dogs, as the owners mixed and mingled among each other and the onlookers.

Every dog has their day, but for miniature poodle Midas, it has come about four times with the dog getting another overall show win with owner Emma Case-Peters at the weekend.

Dogs were judged on their presentation, body size and many other categories which made a dog stand out from the pack, with multiple sections for a dog to win.

The judges this year were internationally renowned as well — Australian Sue Bownds joining Jimmie Wu and ZhiDa Duan, of China, a real treat for the spectators and contestants alike.

Overall runner-up Kathryn Stewart had a great run with her Hungarian puli, Freya, who was remarkable with her jet black fur curled to perfection.

The Gore & Districts Kennel Association Show annual dog show brought in the big guns, with an international panel of superstars from China and Australia judging the contest. Pictured: Jimmie Wu, Sue Bownds, ZhiDa "Seven" Duan.

But to pick anyone but winner Emma Case-Peters and her miniature poodle Midas? You’d be barking up the wrong tree.

The duo have won four overall competitions. Ms Case-Peters said the miniature poodle’s personality and conformation have led to standout success, alongside its rather distinctive haircut.

