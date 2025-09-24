Recycling at kerbside set to return soon

Photo: file

Get your bins out Gore, kerbside recycling is back after a five-year hiatus and the official start date is only a short time away.

It was a contentious issue at the long-term plan consultations, with the room split and Mayor Ben Bell casting the deciding note.

At a council meeting last week, the decision was finalised and a date set — the week of November 3.

Options for glass recycling included a proposal for a separate glass service based in Southland and sending co-mingled glass (mixed with cardboard, etc) to Christchurch, but both were deemed financially unviable.

The report given to council states Recycle South had agreed to a short-term contract to sort out co-mingled recycling. Recycle South is the only recycling contractor South of Christchurch that can currently do this.

A council spokseperson said the contract would be reviewed in 2027 when new Southland waste contracts were due to begin.

Cr Neville Phillips asked about green-waste and said he had heard nothing on the issue, and the people deserved to know.

Critical services general manager Jason Domigan said the current plan was to keep it the same, with the door open for other changes in the next consultation or long-term plan, but it was important to keep it simple and get the kerbside service going first.

"We want to get that up and running without complicating things around green-waste changes at the same time."

Introducing co-mingled recycling was first and then they would work from there, Mr Domigan said.

The Pakeke Lions, who operate a small recycling plant inside Gore, will retain their grant and work with local industrial recycling of cardboard and other products, with residents still able to recycle with them if they please.

Red (waste) and yellow (recycling) bins will be collected on alternate weeks, and the council is expected to provide more communication as it gets closer to implementation.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz