Garden delights for a good cause

PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

Keira McDowall, 12, and Inky Eyles, 3, check out the daffodils in bloom at Paterson Park and Gardens, in Waikaka, on Sunday.

Owner-operator Sharon Paterson said she opened the garden surrounding her rural home for a gold coin donation, going to Hospice New Zealand.

Visitors could enjoy viewing the many different daffodils and magnolias in bloom, followed by tea and scones on fine china at her home kitchen.

Half of her home was converted into a commercial kitchen, which is open by appointment and for catering, on the family’s 800ha farm.

Mrs Paterson had done her lambing round that morning and was back in her kitchen baking scones.

The hospice was a cause close to her heart, as the organisation helped her mother when she was sick in 2020, Mrs Paterson said