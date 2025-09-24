Audit praises work of local health centre

Photo: supplied

A three-yearly audit of Gore Health has praised the excellent levels of care provided to its patients.

The latest Ngā Paerewa Health and Disability Services Standard audit, performed by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, focused on inpatient and maternity services.

The lengthy process examined the 20-bed inpatient ward, which had an 85% occupancy rate, as well as the maternity ward, which was recognised as the being the busiest primary birthing unit south of Waitaki.

The audit also reviewed the facility’s policies and procedures. Some patients’ journeys were followed admission to discharge and interviews were conducted with them and their whanau.

In a statement, Gore Health clinical manager Glenda Maxwell said the feedback was amazing.

"We’re delighted, it’s wonderful news.

“It’s a robust process to show that we’re doing what we say we are doing, and that our community have confidence in the care that we’re providing."

In the past 18 months admissions to the hospital’s accident and emergency department had skyrocketed from 6000 to 10,000.

Occupancy rates in the inpatient ward during winter had been very high, with one of the worst influenza seasons on record, Ms Maxwell said.

“There’s been some really sick people this winter."

Chief executive Karl Metzler said it was great to see the hospital celebrated.

"I think it’s always a huge relief when you’re under the microscope and it’s a testament to our quality assurance team at work,

"You always feel incredibly proud and relieved that our service is up to scratch for the community."

Mr Metzler celebrated both the maternity and inpatient ward.

"I think our doctors, nurses and allied health teams, they do a fantastic job.

"You always think you’re doing a good job and it’s great to have that reaffirmed by an audit.

"It’s always reassuring."

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz