Marking the journey to a new home

The Gore District welcomed 24 new New Zealand citizens on Friday, from all different backgrounds, celebrating the diversity and welcoming nature of the Gore District. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG.

Last Friday was a celebration, as a citizenship ceremony welcomed 24 people from all different backgrounds to New Zealand — officially.

It was a large turnout for the event, with the swearing in being moved from the council chambers to the James Cumming Theatre to accommodate for the size.

People from all over, families and friends there to support flocked in and watched as departing Deputy Mayor Keith Hovell delivered the opening speech.

Although they were becoming New Zealand citizens, Cr Hovell said, it was important to not leave their culture behind, to help Gore embrace and celebrate its growing diversity.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell then addressed the crowd, before Cr Hovell invited fellow departing councillors Glenys Dickson and Bronwyn Reid to the stage to give the certificates and a ceremonial plant to each recipient.

It was an extra special day as well for one Gore family, the Willemses, who after emigrating from South Africa and enveloping themselves in the town are now officially New Zealanders.

Guillaume Willemse works as the community and economic development manager for the council and found himself and his family on the other side of the event he normally ran.

Mr Willemse, alongside his wife Retha and daughters Annabel, 9, and Taleah, 6, have been in the District for five years, and he said it had been interesting being on the other end of such a warm welcome.

Normally Guillaume Willemse (back left) is behind the scenes during community events, but he and his family were celebrated themselves this time as they became New Zealand citizens. He is pictured with Gore District Mayor Ben Bell, Retha Willemse and Annabel 9, and Taleah 6.

"I’m overwhelmed, it’s amazing. When you work a job like mine and you work with community and people, you see newcomers coming through, and you understand it.

"But when I stand up front and I get that warm welcome, all the smiles, it’s good to see people appreciate who you are, and what you do," he said.

Mr Willemse said the Gore District gave his family a fantastic lifestyle with work life balance and support, calling it a great and safe place to raise a family.

"The quality of life is amazing. There’s stuff we miss, but the beauty, the sense of belong, I would really recommend people coming down here.

"But [laughs] we are trying to keep it a secret — we don’t want all the Aucklanders down here," he said.

It was less about leaving South Africa behind for Mr Willemse, and more about bringing on a new future as an official New Zealand citizen.

New citizens

Mark Molina (Phillipines), Altea Molina (Philippines), Haileigh Molina (Philippines), Maria Romero (Philippines), Kyrie Eleison Novillas Romero (Philippines), Kyrie Eleison Jr (Philippines), Eslate Romero (Philippines), Kyra Romero (Philippines), Kelsey Romero (Philippines), Angelo Rosario (Philippines), Guillaumé Willemse (South Africa), Retha Willemse (South Africa), Taleah Willemse (South Africa), Annabel Willemse (South Africa), Cameilia Grant (Scotland), Ricarda Saaiman (South Africa), Ockert Saaiman (South Africa), Ricar Saaiman (South Africa), Merlina Dadola (Philippines), Gilbert Fernandez (Philippines), Ruth Fernandez (Philippines), Evan Fuller (New Zealand), Tanya Hayward (Samoa), Edwene Hufkie (South Africa), Krishah Khan (Philippines).

