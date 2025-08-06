Students in solidarity against cancer

Family friend Lordgie Batir offers support to Keiser Gamboa, 15, at the assembly last Wednesday. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A Menzies College student, showing support for his younger brother, chose to shave his head to fundraise for cancer.

But what he did not know was he was not doing it alone, as his friends joined him in a surprise show of solidarity, shaving their heads as well.

Keiser "Kei" Gamboa and his family had their world shaken after doctors found an abnormality behind his younger brother’s eye.

Testing found a tumour, leading to an immediate operation, chemotherapy treatments and the road to recovery for his younger sibling.

Kei was away from school for some time supporting his family, and upon reflection decided he would have his head shaved to fundraise for Cure for Cancer.

It would be his first haircut in two years, in front of all of Menzies College at their assembly on Wednesday.

But what he did not know was his friends and fellow members of the basketball team would come together to organise a special surprise.

As Kei waited on stage, five members of the team pulled up chairs, shocking the young man who was overcome with emotion.

Kei’s teacher Sarah Ennor, who helped organise the surprise, said the group realised they could help give back to a friend who had been through a lot.

Members of the Menzies College basketball team and friends appearing on the stage at the assembly are (from left), Peyton Dickson, 21, Sam Ramage, 17, Benjamin Laurie, 18, Keiser Gamboa, 15, Jamie Read, 18, and Jack Ramage, 19.

"I think it’s the solidarity. Most of the boys are a part of the basketball team or his friendship group and they realised the enormity of the moment.

"They wanted to share it and make sure he knew they were supporting him as well.

"We back each other up and we come together at the hardest of times," she said.

Reflecting on the journey, Kei said the most important thing was to be there for family, to be depended on and help them through the tough times.

"You just have to keep your head up. Don’t think about it, always pray, be positive and strong," he said.

"Don’t let them see you acting weak. Be there for them."

He was completely taken by surprise seeing his friends get up to support him, and said it felt like an out of body experience and he was grateful for everyone involved.

Following the initial surprise, other students also volunteered their hair to be shaved as well, with a crowd gathering around the hairdressers to wait their turn.

The fundraising effort has brought in a few hundred dollars, and donations will still be open to help support Cure for Cancer.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz