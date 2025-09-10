Pro tips for young players

Riley Inder, 10, was practising his skills with Southland Stags captain Sean Withy last Wednesday, where the group of about 12 children had the chance to learn under a Southland rugby icon. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Out at Otama on Wednesday afternoon, young rugby players got to sharpen their skills with a professional player — Sean Withy.

Withy, the captain of the Southland Stags and flanker for the Highlanders, put up his time for a training session at an auction fundraiser for Knapdale School.

The lucky recipients got together on a sunny day at Otama School, to learn, train, and have fun with a local rugby icon, which Withy said was a great part of his job as a pro rugby player.

"As a team we do a lot of promotional stuff, going to schools and teaching skills, and I always remember when I was at school, the Stags coming out," he said.

It was a good way to give back, as Withy said these training sessions as a young boy made a massive impression on him, which he can now pay back.

"I still remember it now, you think back and you know the impression you give can live on with the kids to inspire and excite them about sports, as a career or just participating," he said.

Withy said it was important for the team too, calling it a two-way street, where when they support the locals, the locals support them.

"The more kids we get along to support the Stags, the more parents will come sand support us. It’s just really enjoyable to see," he said.

After a session of skills, learning, and finishing with a game of bull rush, Withy said he saw a good future in Southland rugby.

"There’s a few kids in there, who if they want to be Stags, they can definitely do it if they put their minds to it, 100%," he said.

Withy had a disappointing day out on Saturday with theSouthland side defeated 54-14 in Invercargill, as Canterbury claimed the Ranfurly Shield.