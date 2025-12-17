Success at Special Olympics

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Gore swimmer Dylan Elstob returned home from the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Christchurch with a silver medal, a bronze, and two fifth-place finishes.
At the Games, which ran from December 10-14, Mr Elstob placed second in the 100m freestyle final, with a time of 01.54.20.
He was third in the 100m backstroke and placed fifth in both the 50m backstroke and 4 x 50m freestyle relay.
His mother Dianne said the Gore community really "got behind" her son, a national-level swimmer, and supported him in getting to the Games.