Success at Special Olympics

Photo: supplied

Gore swimmer Dylan Elstob returned home from the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Christchurch with a silver medal, a bronze, and two fifth-place finishes.

At the Games, which ran from December 10-14, Mr Elstob placed second in the 100m freestyle final, with a time of 01.54.20.

He was third in the 100m backstroke and placed fifth in both the 50m backstroke and 4 x 50m freestyle relay.

His mother Dianne said the Gore community really "got behind" her son, a national-level swimmer, and supported him in getting to the Games.