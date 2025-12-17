Our people

Photo: Ella Scott-Fleming

The Wyndham Angling Club celebrated its 130th year on Saturday with a fishing competition for all ages.

Club secretary Mark Rule weighed the fish in the wood paneled clubrooms, while president Mary Goodwin, who had lost her voice, scored.

Alan Leitch and Graham Sharp took part in measuring the length of the fish for the "factor" fishing competition, that combined length and weight.

Senior member Neil Sinclair won the Wood Trophy for his 2.1kg trout followed by Mr Rule in second place and Jennifer Hunter in third.

For juniors, Elsie Brown (pictured) won the United Trading Company Cup with her two trout weighing a combined 2.8kg, followed by Sophie Maxwell in second and William Brown in third.

Mr Leitch told The Ensign he was the third generation in his family to become a lifetime member, following his father Bruce and grandfather William, who joined the club 129 years ago.

He also said the small wooden cabin, that was adorned with fishing memorabilia, was built for the Murihiku Mounted Troopers and still had rifle numbers printed on the wall.

The competition, featuring the adult children and grandchildren of club members, wrapped up with a Christmas barbecue to celebrate.