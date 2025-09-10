Travel club winds up as numbers dwindle

Noeline Smith with collected memorabilia from the now defunct Gore & Districts Travel Club. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

The Gore & Districts Travel Club announced its folding last month due to dwindling numbers, but organisers recall membership being as high as 200, with a wait list to get in.

Club secretary Jeanette Joyce said they were down to 11 members, but when she first joined 20 years ago, the club was at capacity, and she had to go on a waiting list.

The club’s closing was announced at its 50th anniversary luncheon at the Croydon Lodge in August.

Mrs Joyce said their beloved treasurer Dorothy Mullen died in May and neither her nor president Ross Dickie wanted to continue in their roles.

"We’d fallen to pieces due to lack of numbers," Mrs Joyce said.

They had no problem getting speakers to share their exotic journeys, she said, but there was no point getting them for only a handful of people.

Previous member Noeline Smith spoke on the club’s history at the luncheon and said she joined the club only a few years after it started in 1975.

She said she remembered the four women who started the club — Rae Moulin, Val Wright, Dora Grubb and Agnes Anderson.

"It was all ladies that set it up, because ladies didn’t have many choices in those days," she said.

"1975 was very different when it was set up to what life’s like today for a woman."

There was not so much a sharing of pictures or slide shows at the monthly meetings, mostly people just spoke and shared their tales from abroad.

"It was more a social time," she said.

"That was an important aspect of it."

One that stood out to her club member Dawn Orr’s "vivacious" daughter Julie Orr-Wilson in 2011.

She said Mrs Orr-Wilson had returned from Italy, and entered the meeting on an Italian bicycle, and dressed up in costume.

She was dressed as an Italian woman, wearing a chestnut wig, short leather jacket, neat scarf, tight trousers and very high heels, Mrs Smith said.

Her impressions of Italian life were very insightful, Mrs Smith said, and she brought the spiced bread panforte, macaroons and other treats for guests to enjoy.

Another stand-out speaker was cyclist Louise Sutherland QSM, who Mrs Smith remembers spoke to the club on at least three occasions over the years.

The Dunedin-born Ms Sutherland cycled across Central and South America, and wrote books about her time there, with a particular focus on the less privileged.

She was a philanthropist, and any money she made from the books went back into the impoverished Amazonian communities she visited.

In the spirit of Ms Sutherland, Mrs Joyce said they would be allocating the remaining travel club funds to local Gore charities.

