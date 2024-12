Emergency services at the scene of the crash this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A three-vehicle crash near East Taieri closed a lane of State Highway One this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene just after 10am this morning.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

One lane of the road was blocked from traffic for a short period of time before being reopened, she said.

Firefighters from Mosgiel and Lookout Point stations attended.