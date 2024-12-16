Metro bowlers fight well but Central home by three wickets

Central Western beat Metropolitan by three wickets in round seven of the Southland club 40-over competition on Saturday.

Metro won the toss in Winton and had the first turn at bat. Central opening bowlers Kohyn Taylor and Gary Singh had the visitors four wickets down for 46.

A 52-run partnership from Withanage Shaman (22) and Pramod Pallath (25) helped firm up the innings before Central’s Gupreet Singh took three for 22 to help roll Metro for just 112.

Metropolitan were back in the match once opening bowler Rajit Kumar took four of the first five wickets with just 20 runs on the board.

Man of the match Gary Singh (31) top-scored for Central, while captain Gareth Paul scored a patient 20 to carry his team to victory with just three wickets to spare.

Appleby beat Southland Boys’ by four wickets at the school.

Boys’ High opener Angus Manson (23) made a promising start but the wickets fell quickly around him.

Experienced lower-order batters Shaun Fitzgibbon (29) and Hamish Skelt (24) helped the school reach 133 before being bowled out in the 40th over.

Appleby’s Kieran Lloyd took four for 23 from eight overs, and Matt Lobb took three wickets.

Appleby opening batter Jamie Clark was unbeaten on 43 when his team secured victory in the 25th over. Rob Leishman contributed 33.

The Royal Riders beat Blue Mountain by 52 runs at Appleby.

Riders opener Guru Athwal scored 37 off 34 balls but the visitors did well to bowl the locals out for 155 in 33 overs.

Archie Body had taken four wickets to give Blueys a good chance of chasing down a victory. Body (33) then top-scored in the run chase, but Josh Peters (19) was the only other batter to reach double figures as the visitors were knocked off for 103 in the 35th over.

Te Anau beat Waikoikoi by four wickets at the lakeside ground, while the Old Boys v Marist game was postponed due to several players being involved in the Southland Hawke Cup game at the weekend.

— John Langford