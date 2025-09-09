All Whites have the brains to match their brawn

All Whites team-mates Finn Surman (left), of Portland Timbers, and Michael Boxall, of Minnesota United, embrace after a Major League Soccer match in Saint Paul, Minnesota, last month. PHOTO: IMAGN IMAGES VIA REUTERS

We can play football

Yes! Yes, we can! New Zealand football sides have usually lacked nothing in the way of endeavour, guts and physicality, but have occasionally struggled to deliver anything in terms of a fluent buildup or attack. But times have changed. We don’t just have a bunch of hoof-it-upfield-lad hacks now — we have footballers. Men who are happy with the ball at their feet, and who know how to move it across the turf. Modern All Whites have benefited from higher levels of coaching and increased opportunities, and the rewards are there for all to see.

Defensive solidity

Sure, playing pretty football is great, and the game is mostly about sticking the ball in the back of the net. (A work in progress for all New Zealand football teams.) But it is also about shutting up shop when needed, closing the gaps, frustrating the opposition. Rising star Tyler Bindon and grizzled veteran Michael Boxall formed an outstanding central defensive combination for the All Whites in game one. Classy youngster Finn Surman awaits more opportunities, too. When Nando Pijnaker returns from injury, we are spoilt for choice.

Welcome back

Ryan Thomas. Say no more. After a six-year absence, he immediately reminded New Zealand football fans why his loss to multiple injuries was so lamented. All class.

Wood if he could

The All Whites have a truly world-class goal-scorer in the form of Nottingham Forest front man Chris Wood. Yes, he would normally have expected to convert one or two of those golden opportunities presented to him in game one of the Soccer Ashes. That just means he will bang in two tonight. We may not fully realise how good he is until his career is done.

Underwhelming Aussies

Let’s stop embracing the little-brother mentality. The Socceroos are nothing special. A new goalie and a bloke making his debut off the bench won’t necessarily play such major roles again. The All Whites flat-out dominated them in Canberra. We can beat them, and we can beat them regularly.

The future is bright

I know, I know — feels like we have been talking about a golden generation at the All Whites for some time now. But it is genuinely on the horizon. Look at how they out-played (yes, I know they lost) the Australians without Liberato Cacace and Marko Stamenic — two guaranteed starters in our best XI. Good things are happening. Winning the Soccer Ashes could be just an entree for making a proper impact at the World Cup.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz