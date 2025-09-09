Otago supermarkets hit with booze sales ban

Photo: ODT Files

Five Otago supermarkets have been banned from selling alcohol for two days over an online booze promotion.

FreshChoice Roslyn, Green Island, Roxburgh, Queenstown and Lake Hāwea will not be allowed to sell alcohol for the 48-hour period starting later this month.

They are among 22 South Island FreshChoice supermarkets — including the Southland stores in Riverton, Te Anau and Otautau — hit by the suspension.

The suspension of 38 FreshChoice supermarkets nationwide was called for in an application by police, a decision issued by the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority said.

They alleged the supermarkets advertised a nationwide promotion offering customers the opportunity to be into win a $100 FreshChoice voucher with every purchase of Mac’s ‘‘Too Easy Juicy Hazy Pale Ale’’.

It was displayed prominently on the landing page of each store's website.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 states it is an offence to offer any goods or services, the opportunity to obtain any goods or services, or the opportunity to win a prize ‘‘on the condition that alcohol is bought’’.

Some of the supermarkets also failed to display their current liquor licences online during the same period, as the link provided directed police to an expired licence.

The off-licences for the 38 supermarkets were suspended for a two-day period, varying between September 14 and 18.

Not all Fresh Choice supermarkets were subject to the suspension.

FreshChoice supermarkets are franchised to independent operators by Wholesale Distributors Ltd, a subsidiary of Woolworths New Zealand.

Woolworths New Zealand franchise executive general manager Tim Cartwright said they took their responsibilities as an alcohol retailer seriously.

‘‘We sincerely apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may cause and we're working to ensure they are notified in store, in advance.’’

tim.scott@odt.co.nz