Real time outage service a 'game-changer'

The service builds on the Hourua partnership between Spark and One, which has provided priority networks for emergency services and roaming public service networks. Photo: Spark NZ/ODT files

Police Minister Mark Mitchell is welcoming a new service from Spark and One NZ that shows mobile network outages across the country in real time.

It will also be able to show planned outages up to two weeks in advance.

New Zealand is believed to be the first country in the world with a service like this, combining data from two competing telecommunications operators.

The service builds on the Hourua partnership between Spark and One, which has already provided priority networks for emergency services and roaming public service networks.

Mitchell said the service was trialled during Cyclone Tam in April this year.

"Fire and Emergency New Zealand was able to see immediately what impact the network outages would have on their ability to alert and mobilise local volunteers through their app and put in a work-around to communicate with them," he said in a statement.

It would be a game changer in emergencies, particularly for extreme weather events, he believed.

"It will show our emergency operations centres and planners when and where their operations will be impacted by network outages so they can plan around it. This will be particularly useful for planning operations in extreme weather events we will continue to experience in New Zealand."

"Our emergency services rely on their mobile phones and other digital devices every day to do their job. Access to cellular networks and fast reliable data is essential for keeping themselves and the public safe."