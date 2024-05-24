Film festival returns next week by design

Rialto Cinema. Photo: Google

Practicality, sustainability and futurism are key themes running through this year’s Resene Architecture & Design Film Festival.

The two-week festival returns to Dunedin on May 30.

From the first year in 2012, screening only at Rialto cinemas in Auckland, the festival has grown significantly.

It now screens across eight regions and 10 cinemas, making it one of the largest architecture and design film festivals in the world.

Dunedin can look forward to 18 feature films, six shorts, and a special Q & A screening of Maurice and I with guest speaker Robert Birch from Architectural Designers New Zealand Otago/Southland branch. The documentary celebrates the architectural partnership of Sir Miles Warren and Maurice Mahoney, whose buildings included the Christchurch Town Hall.

Other highlights include New England Modernism: Revolutionary Architecture in the 20th Century, a deep dive into American Modernism’s provocative footing in New England; Green Over Gray, a panorama of the visionary ‘‘green’’ architect, Emilio Ambasz; and Fashion Reimagined, which charts a trailblazing fashion designer on a mission to create a sustainable collection.

For more information, go to www.rialto.co.nz/radff.