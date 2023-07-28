Kitchen means business

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A "soft grunge aesthetic" was the inspiration for this award-winning kitchen in Wanaka.
"Think oversized, baggy, worn jeans, worn with black shoes and dressed up with gold earrings," its designer, Melanie Craig, says.
"Translate this into the world of designer kitchens and you get this — matt-black benchtops, a khaki-green splashback, the texture of a matt-black board and batten pantry unit, and the solid presence of steel that yells, ‘I mean business’."
The three-bedroom house with pale timber cladding features interesting angles and an internal courtyard that provides light as well as shelter from the wind. Timber has been used throughout — in the kitchen bench and shelving, a feature wall in the living area and painted tongue-and-groove walls in the bedrooms.
While the owners made most of the interior design decisions, the kitchen was Craig’s responsibility.
The raised ovens offer improved ergonomics but instead of there being cabinetry above, there are tiles that serve as a landing spot for hot dishes.
Imported from Japan, the green finger tiles provide sheen in a kitchen that is otherwise dominated by matt finishes.
The materials include MDF board and batten, painted in a matt-black finish, that features on the pantry and the front of the island. The low-pressure laminate used on the base cabinets is also dark but with hints of gold.