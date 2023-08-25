A touch of brass

Classic and and contemporary elements are combined in a new kitchen. Kim Dungey reports.

When Charlotte Ford and Richard Buitenhek moved into their Dunedin villa with their son Hugo last year, they loved most — but not all — of it.

"It’s a really nice house, but unfortunately the kitchen and bathrooms were not good," Ms Ford says.

"It had a cottagey kitchen, but there was no storage whatsoever, a really old oven and a really small fridge."

To remedy the situation, they called on Leith Joinery designer Penny Leith who was responsible for the kitchen in their previous house in Kew.

She says the early 1900s Maori Hill home was full of character but the kitchen, which looks out to the deck and garden, lacked functionality. There was little connection between the preparation, serving and cleaning areas and an adjacent laundry created a messy traffic flow.

Light-coloured bench tops, brass finishes and timber-look flooring create a calm ambience in this Dunedin kitchen designed by Penny Leith of Leith Joinery. PHOTOS: GARETH HARVEY PHOTO & VIDEO

The new kitchen, with its L-shaped layout and peninsula, has ample storage and bench space.

The appliances and the tallest of the Shaker-style cabinets are positioned along one wall, with the sink in the peninsula and the cooktop diagonally behind.

Meanwhile, the laundry was moved to another area of the house and the space used for a walk-in pantry.

Ms Ford likes the sophisticated feel of the dark grey cabinets and brass accents but her favourite feature is the big, two-door fridge with a cold water dispenser: "I love them. I just think they make your life so much easier."

The only hiccup was the discovery of a chimney between the kitchen and adjacent lounge when the builders removed the old joinery and linings. The chimney was being structurally supported by beams and working around them meant slightly altering the dimensions of the new joinery.

A new laundry, shower room and family bathroom were also part of the upgrade. The bathroom, located in what had been a study, features dark green tiles, brass finishes and an eye-catching floral wallpaper.

Designed with plenty of storage, the wall-hung vanity makes the room appear more open and has a fluted front for a soft, organic look that is right on trend.

The walk-in pantry, formerly a laundry, is accessed through a cavity slider.

The biggest challenge was finding handles to match the basin as many companies sell "brushed brass" handles but they all differ in colour.

The wallpaper is one of several Pip Studio prints Ms Ford chose for different areas of the home.

"It’s a really nice way to zhoosh up a house," the homeowner says.

"Paint’s nice but it can be boring ... You’ve got to choose well, but I think wallpaper changes the whole feel of a house."

The couple moved into their Stuart St hotel, The Chamberson, during the build and that arrangement will become permanent next year after they complete the hotel’s penthouse.

"Our son is going to school overseas and we don’t need a four-bedroom house," Ms Ford says.

"We’ve got this space up the top of the hotel that needs to be done so we’re going to do it and live there."