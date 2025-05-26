Toddler's inquest: half-brother engages lawyer

Lachie Jones was found 1.2km from his Gore home in an oxidation pond in 2019. Photo: Supplied

The half-brother of Gore toddler Lachie Jones has appointed a lawyer at the eleventh-hour, delaying the delivery of inquest findings into the boy's death.

Coroner Alexander Ho was expected to deliver his findings in Invercargill on Friday, but in a minute released today said he “very reluctantly” abandoned the date.

In 2019, Lachie was found 1.2km from his Gore home, face up in an oxidation pond.

Police quickly concluded the boy had drowned, but later confessed they "missed some steps" in the investigation.

Two phases of a coronial inquest into Lachie’s death were held last year.

Coroner Alexander Ho. Photo: Stuff/Pool

Coroner Ho had delivered his draft findings to interested parties and gave them until May 16 to respond.

Two days prior, lawyer Anthony Woodhouse told the court he had recently received instructions to assist Jonathan Scott, Lachie’s half-brother, now aged in his early 20s.

Mr Woodhouse said he had some catching up to do, and asked for an extension of time to file his response to the draft findings.

The coroner granted the request, before a second extension was asked for and allowed.

The minute also explained that police were gathering further information which was raised as an issue in the draft findings.

The details could not be provided until two days before the findings were expected to be delivered.

Coroner Ho’s findings were now expected to be released on June 13.

At the inquest Max Simpkins, the lawyer for Lachie’s father Paul Jones, accused Mr Scott of being involved in the toddler's death, including by putting his body in a freezer.

One witness alleged that Mr Scott confessed to her that he threw Lachie into the pond.

The woman said her friend told her: “Johnny was the one that threw his wee brother into the pond”.

“He said he grabbed him, picked him up and biffed him in,” she said.

Mr Scott was not represented by a lawyer at the inquest.

