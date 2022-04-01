Magazine

    Lisa Scott

    Someone in your corner

    You spend a third of your life at work. Unless there’s a pandemic, in which case, like me, you might be not long back into the office and still getting used to people, writes Lisa Scott.

    Our last best chance

    Kāti Huirapa ki Puketeraki native plant nursery manager Angelina Young. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

    On Monday, the Government reveals its Emissions Reduction Plan — New Zealand’s first serious step to help avert global climate disaster. Bruce Munro asks whether it will be enough to transform our...

    The lucky few who dodged WW1 bullets

    Glenys Gregory holds the bible which saved her grandfather Georgia Sargeant’s life. It is one of...

    Thousands of Kiwis were shot and killed in WW1 but a very lucky few, including three Southerners, had the incredibly good fortune that something in their top pocket stopped the bullet that otherwise had their name on it. Mike Houlahan considers the stories of a favoured trio, and that of a fellow soldier not as blessed.

    In awe at airglow

    Photo: Ian Griffin

    The moon reaches last quarter tonight and will be new on May 1. With moonrise just before midnight, and roughly an hour later with each passing day, the early part of the night will be the best...

    Running on air

    Clockwise from above: Yvette Williams competes at the New Zealand Junior and Women’s Athletic...

    Dunedin’s gold medal-winning athlete Yvette Williams was a true trailblazer who, until now, has not had her story fully told. Bruce Munro talks to gold medal gymnast and author Angela Walker about being given access to Williams’ personal diaries.

