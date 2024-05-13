Lights, cameras, action: Aurora dazzles

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The aurora australis viewed from Blackhead Beach, Dunedin, with Saddle Hill in the centre.

Stunning views of the aurora australis brought people flocking to southern beaches and other vantage points to get a glimpse of the rare and spectacular phenomenon on Saturday night.

The aurora has been described by star-gazing experts as one of the best in the past 20 years — and there could be more to come.

PHOTO: IAN GRIFFIN

The aurora seen yesterday morning from Lake Aviemore.

PHOTO: SALVADOR GAMIS