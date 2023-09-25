Prepare for a second harvest

Photo: Love Food Hate Waste

Enjoy a second harvest by re-growing vegetables. Often, when we get to the end of a lettuce, leek, celery, or spring onion they become kitchen scraps. But by simply placing the would-be discarded root end in water, in a couple weeks you’ll be able to get a new harvest.

It can also be a rewarding experience re-growing cut vegetables like herbs, leafy greens, and even carrots and beets. For the best chance of re-growing vegetables, make sure the end is intact and cut about two to five centimetres above the root end or below the tops (of carrots and beets).

Place the root end in a glass jar of water, and for carrots and beets make sure the tops are pointing upwards out of the water. Place in a well-lit location but away from direct sunlight, change the water about every other day and you’ll soon see new leaf growth or roots coming through! Once you have strong roots growing you can transfer it into a pot of soil or plant in your veggie patch.

Another way to make the most of the nutritional treasure vegetables contain is by using the whole vege, including the peels. For example, potato skins are a good source of potassium and iron, while carrot peels contain extra fibre. Incorporating them into your meals can boost the nutritional value of your dishes, or try making vegetable crisps by simply coating the peelings in a small amount of oil, adding your favourite seasonings and bake till crispy.

Found some old carrots starting to get dry and wrinkly in the fridge? Transform them by making these tasty carrot tortillas, a recipe from our friends Misfit Garden.

Peels can also add a depth of flavour to what you’re cooking up. Take citrus peels for example, perfect for infusing a zesty, aromatic punch to sauces and desserts. With a large harvest of citrus peels, you can also dry them and blend in a food processor to make citrus powder, which is a great way to make them last.

Growing cut vegetables and cooking with vegetable peels, while they may seem like a small actions, is a great way to make the most of what may otherwise end up as food scraps!

Carrot tortillas with your favourite toppings

Ingredients:

3 carrots, shredded (2½ cups)

1½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

3 eggs

½ tsp each paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt

black pepper to taste

1 Tbsp olive oil

Method

1. In a large bowl, combine the shredded carrots, shredded cheese, eggs, seasonings and make sure it’s all mixed together well. If any excess liquids appears, dab it away with a paper towel.

2. In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil on a medium heat. Once hot, add ½ cup of the mixture and pat down gently to spread it out. Use the back of the spatula to do this and to form a round shape of your flat tortilla (doesn’t have to be perfect). Try not to make them too thin or they will fall apart.

3. Cook on one side for 3-4 minutes, then flip carefully and cook another 3 minutes. Lower your heat if they are getting starting to get too brown.

4. Go wild with your filling ideas.

Tips

Since carrots are 90% water, the ones left behind in your fridge will be slightly dehydrated: perfect for this recipe! Extra moisture in the tortilla mix can cause them to fall apart when you cook them.

Filling ideas: