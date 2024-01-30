Susie Ferguson to replace Kim Hill on Saturday show

Susie Ferguson co-presented Morning Report for eight years and has filled in on the Saturday Morning programme. Photo: RNZ

RNZ has revealed seasoned presenter Susie Ferguson will replace Kim Hill on the Saturday Morning programme.

In a statement, head of content Megan Whelan said Ferguson would bring a wealth of experience to the well-loved show.

"Susie is a familiar voice to RNZ listeners having presented flagship news programme Morning Report for eight years.

"More recently she has been working as a senior journalist and presenter, working on special projects and presenting programmes across RNZ, including filling in on Saturday Morning.

"As part of the review of Saturday Morning, following the departure of Kim Hill in November, RNZ is considering whether the show could benefit from a co-presenter being introduced.

"We know the loyal audience of Saturday Morning returns for the range of in-depth feature interviews the show delivers week after week and we are currently exploring the best way to do this in 2024."

In September last year, Hill announced she would be leaving the show, which has hosted since 2002.

Later this year, her new podcast will be released.

Kim Hill's new podcast will be released later this year. Photo: RNZ

Hill has interviewed many famous world figures, including Nelson Mandela, the Dalai Lama and Dolly Parton, and sparred with others.

The presenting duo joined forces in 2022 to host an RNZ special after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

That same year, Ferguson announced she was leaving her long-time role as Morning Report presenter to take up a new position created within RNZ as senior presenter and journalist.

She also undertook a multimedia series which went behind the lines of conspiracy theory networks in New Zealand.

While hosting the flagship programme, she made the RNZ podcast The Unthinkable which won gold at the New York Festival Radio Awards in October 2021.

Prior to moving to New Zealand, Ferguson worked in Britain for broadcasters including the BBC and ITN, and reported and presented from war and emergency zones around the world including Iraq, Afghanistan and Mozambique.