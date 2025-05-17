Tracking Central splendour

Wow, a brand new walkway, so new there aren’t any directional signs. Searching for the start was part of the fun of this walk, a good excuse to ask directions the old-fashioned way and meet friendly locals.

It starts off at the Omakau Domain but don’t drive the gravel road that looks as if it goes into the domain. I did and it became a funny skinny, high-up thing. There were nice scenic views but strange steep sides dropping to the ground. That night, reminiscing with friends, I clicked I’d accidentally driven a section of rail trail. Hand over open mouth. Worse, apparently driving on the rail trail is illegal. Start your walk opposite the domain.

This initial bit is rail trail too. Gravelled flat road injects you straight into poplar-treed Central Otago flatlands.

There’s something quite special going on around here.

In the distance is a 5ha wetland, human-made over the past three years. Artificial ponds were converted to help sediment flow and improve water quality. Biodiversity also reaps the benefits. So do visitors, as the wetland can be overlooked from a new 30m walkway, opened on April 11.

Backtrack to the bridge and head up the hill. Sneak a peak behind you. Open upland is bordered by long ropes of mountain, topped by wall-to-wall sky.

This track is new too, opened at the end of 2024. It’s a 2km hilly curve out the back of Omakau and returns you to town.

Craggy rocks. Poplars and willows. Crackly dryness. Autumn stillness. Bingo.

Today’s taster walk of Central Otago must-haves could only have been dreamed of a few decades ago. Don’t you love the modern movement of permitting public access to such loveliness?