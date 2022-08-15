Wonderful ways for winter: Roast vegetable frittata

Roast vegetable frittata. PHOTO: LOVE FOOD HATE WASTE

Wonderful things about winter are that carrots, potatoes, apples, and many citrus fruits are extra fresh and available at bargain prices. Broccoli, cabbage, celery, and silverbeet are also in season and can be purchased at reasonable prices. Plenty of produce to fill lunch boxes and make delicious salads, stews, and pickles with!

Warming, hot meals for dinner and dessert come into mind when thinking about winter meals. Slow cooker meals are particularly trendy in the colder seasons and makes it extra easy to make a large amount and freeze meals in portions to save you cooking lunch or dinner another day. Try topping leftover stews or Mexican chilli con carne with mashed potatoes or kumara in a casserole dish and bake to make a potato topped pie or shepherd’s pie, and you have made a leftover makeover meal.

Looking for a meal plan idea or to try out a new recipe? This roast vegetable frittata recipe is from the winter edition of the Easy Choice Family Kai meal planner booklets, filled with four weeks of dinner recipes. Find the ready-to-print and mobile versions, free to download at www.lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz and for more tips and inspiration find us @lovefoodhatewastenz on Facebook and Instagram.

This is a great recipe, particularly, for a leftover makeover to use up any leftover cooked veges! Takes about 45 minutes.

Ingredients

1Tbsp oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped or 1 tsp crushed garlic

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables

3 cups roasted vegetables, chopped

1 can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

10 eggs

½ cup milk

1 tsp mixed herbs

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 cup grated cheese

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180degC.

2. Heat oil in a large oven-proof frying pan on medium heat. If you don’t have an oven-proof frying pan, see the tip below about what to use instead.

3. Add the onions and garlic and cook for 3 minutes, or until beginning to soften.

4. Add the frozen vegetables and stir-fry for 5 minutes, or until the vegetables are warmed through.

5. Stir through the roasted vegetables and the cannellini beans.

6. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, mixed herbs, salt and pepper.

7. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables.

8. Sprinkle the grated cheese over the top of the eggs and vegetables.

9. Place the frying pan in the oven to cook for 25-30 minutes, or until the eggs are set.

10. To serve, cut into wedges.

Tip

If you don’t have an ovenproof frying pan, transfer the vegetables and beans to a casserole or baking dish before you add the egg mixture.

Use any combination of roast veges that you and your family like or have leftover.

You can also add leftover roast meat, ham, or fry up some bacon with the onion.

Leftovers

Eat for breakfast or lunch the next day.