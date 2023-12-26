City real winner when footballer pours pints

Swiss football star Alisha Lehmann pours a pint at The Brew Bar, in the Octagon, in July. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

When Swiss football superstar Alisha Lehmann walked into a Dunedin bar and started pouring pints for punters, it was big news in the city.

Dunedin played host to the Swiss national team and six matches of the Fifa Women’s World Cup at the end of July and start of August.

Co-hosting the tournament was a big deal for the city.

There was a lot of fanfare here and abroad.

The Otago Daily Times story of Lehmann’s foray into the world of bartending was shared more than 20,000 times.

But beyond the celebrity of the players participating increasing views of the ODT, there were substantial benefits for Dunedin as well.

An analysis by Fresh Information found the tournament injected $14.2 million into the city to deliver the event, another $7m was spent by attendees on tourism and about $400,000 was spent by Fifa and its partners on goods and services.

The event was staged at what was traditionally a slow time for the city’s hospitality sector and the family-friendly vibe provided a buzz despite the at-times inclement weather.

Forsyth Barr Stadium, dubbed Dunedin Stadium for the duration of the football, was a hit with Fifa’s executive as well. Fifa president Gianni Infantino attended the opening game in Dunedin and said "what a stadium".

"It is absolutely suited for our product."

Ticket sales reached 82,683 for the city’s six matches, while the Fifa fan festival area in the Octagon drew 13,068 visitors across the two weekends it was open.

Dunedin Venues Management Ltd chief executive Terry Davies estimated more than a billion people worldwide watched the broadcasts of matches in Dunedin.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and Sport New Zealand spent $1.5 million on upgrades at the Caledonian Ground, Logan Park’s field 6 and Tahuna Park, which were used as football training sites.

Who won the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Officially, it was Spain.

Unofficially, among others, the city of Dunedin.

— Hamish MacLean