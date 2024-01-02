Community screening day honours mum

Savannah Ngatae outside the free clinic for heart check-ups in September. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A heartfelt community screening day put hundreds of people on the path to better health earlier this year, creating positivity from personal loss.

The free event was co-organised by Te Kāika social services worker Savannah Ngatae in honour of her mother, Sheralyn Weepers, who died in May after having major heart problems.

Held at Te Kāika Forbury Health Centre in early September, the event offered checks for early signs of heart conditions, including cardiovascular disease, and gave people a report on their heart health.

Miss Ngatae said the idea for the community screening day had been her father’s, and had come about with strong support from others who wanted to support them in fighting the prevalence of the life-threatening disease.

Statistics were especially concerning for Māori and Pasifika.

The event raised awareness about the importance of getting checked — something her mother had hoped to highlight if she recovered.

"My mum had a lot of health problems, one being huge heart problems, to the point where she actually had to go overseas to get life-saving surgery because they wouldn’t do it here for her.

"Unfortunately the day she was due to go and have surgery she passed away."

As her mother was well known in the education community, teachers and former pupils were among those who had volunteered to help, along with family and friends.

"Everyone’s rallied round to support our whānau in providing this huge screening day."

Volunteers included those from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand, Bayfield High School, the University of Otago and Te Kāika staff.

Hundreds attended the event, which was not limited to those registered with Te Kāika’s medical practice.

— Fiona Ellis