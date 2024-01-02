Confessions of an athlete ...

Finn Butcher competes at the canoe slalom world championships in London in September. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Why do you do what you do?

To put it simply, I love it. But the biggest thing for me is the people. The community that I grew up in, the people I get to race with and against, and everyone else along the way. It gives me so much happiness when I can do well with the people who have been with me since I was a kid. I’m also quite competitive (which is funny, because Mum couldn’t care less about anything competitive ... so thanks, Dad), inquisitive and creative (that part must be from Mum). I love the challenge, learning and experimenting with new styles and techniques.

What is your earliest memory of your sport?

I can remember attending a novice slalom race on the Manuherikia River during Alexandra’s blossom festival. Maybe I was 8 or 9 years old. I had no idea how to paddle and was terrified!

Who influenced you growing up?

Gordon Rayner and Alan "Sarge" Hoffman, among other local legends.

What is your most embarrassing moment?

Back in my younger days slicing my fingers open due to an adventurous trip on to a roof after too many lemonades — 15 stitches, not being able to open my hand, and off the water for 10 days.

Who would play you in the film of your life?

Prince Harry, if I could convince him to become a movie star.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Whittaker’s creamy milk chocolate.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Toto Wolff (Mercedes AMG F1 boss), Jeremy Clarkson, David Beckham and Morgan Freeman. A good mix of inspiration, intelligence and hilarity.

Property aside, what’s the most extravagant thing you’ve bought?

Probably my mountainbike. It was a treat to myself after I did well at the 2021 world champs.

What song do you train to and why?

Depends on the day and the mood. I don’t have music while I’m on the water, but if I’m running or in the gym, I cycle between rock, rap, and drum and bass. If I walk into the gym for a big session, probably the first song I put on would be Last Resort by Papa Roach.