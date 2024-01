Dunedin landscaper Marnix Leatham relaxes with his shepsky (a cross between a German shepherd and a Siberian husky) Freya at Long Beach. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Marnix Leatham, Dunedin

What is your pet’s name?: Freya.

She is 2 and a-half.

What’s one word to describe your pet’s character?: Mischievous.

Which member of the household do your pets love the most?: That would have to be me.

What do you have most in common with your pets?: The thing Freya and I have the most in common would be the love of cheese!

— Ani Ngawhika