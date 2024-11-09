Spinner set to add to family's story

Zac Cumming. Photo: Otago Cricket

Zac Cumming is poised to become the third member of his nuclear family to play first-class cricket for Otago.

The 19-year-old wrist spinner has been named in the Volts side for their opening Plunket Shield fixture against Central Districts in Napier beginning on Monday.

He is not the only potential debutant.

Dunedin club cricketer of the year Hunter Kindley has been selected on the back of some impressive form for Otago A.

He notched a century and a half-century in a three-day game against Canterbury A over the weekend.

Seamer Toby Hart, who made his list A debut on Sunday, has also been named in the side and will be making his first-class debut, unless he carries the drinks.

And former Canterbury middle-order batter Leo Carter is also on first-class debut for Otago. The 29-year-old has scored three centuries in 57 first-class games, so he is no newbie.

Cumming, if he makes the starting XI, will join brother Jacob and father Craig in the Otago first-class club.

Jacob, 20, who had an eye operation this week and was not considered for selection, has played 17 first-class games for his province and averages a shade under 22.

Craig forged one of the most celebrated careers for Otago. He is the all-time leading scorer (6589 runs) in first-class cricket for the province and went on to play international cricket for New Zealand.

He played in 11 tests and 13 ODIs.

Since retiring in 2012 he has established himself as a leading coach. Under his guidance, the Otago Sparks have won two Hallyburton Johnstone Shield titles in the past three years.

Zac, who has represented New Zealand at under-19 level, is excited to get an opportunity to potentially add to the family legacy.

‘‘It is very special. I watched dad playing a lot but also I’ve watched a lot of Jacob playing, so it is pretty cool that my chance will potentially come next week,’’ he said.

Zac and Jacob were regulars on the sidelines at the University Oval when they were growing up. They would play mini games of cricket on the boundary’s edge and there was a lot of action in the backyard at home as well.

‘‘I’ve probably taken a different route by bowling leggies rather than opening the batting.

‘‘I remember we’d always play backyard cricket and whenever he [Jacob] got out the game was done, so I’d be bowling for hours.

‘‘He probably batted a lot more than I did playing backyard cricket, so yeah.’’

Otago are lean on numbers this week. Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft and Glenn Phillips are all in Sri Lanka with the Black Caps.

Seamers Matt Bacon (calf) and Andrew Hazeldine (hamstring) are ruled out due to injury.

Jacob Cumming will play club cricket today as he makes his way back from the operation.

Left-arm spinner Ben Lock-rose was overlooked for selection and will drop down to the Otago A squad to work on his bowling, coach Ashley Noffke said.

‘‘He is going to be a long-term player for Otago,’’ Noffke said.

‘‘We don’t treat Otago A as a failure, it is about working on your game and getting ready for the contest that is coming.

‘‘And for this selection that is where he is at.’’