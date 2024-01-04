Thursday, 4 January 2024

Sunny Opoho

    The Opoho School festival float in 1957. Photo: photographer unknown, Hocken Collections — Te Uare Taoka o Hākena
    Hocken Collections recently launched a new Digital Collections website, providing access to digitised content from across its holdings. This is a major upgrade of the old Hocken Snapshop site. It brings improvements to the quality of the images and information, a new design and additional functionality, and the release of over 15,000 more images made available online for the first time. The site can be accessed at: https://hocken.recollect.co.nz/