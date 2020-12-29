Trout and koura for the taking: Poolburn Dam

An angler discovers the lure of Poolburn Dam. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

If you have never been to the Poolburn Dam pack a picnic basket; it is worth the trip for the scenery alone. This 300ha irrigation dam is surrounded by spectacular moonlike rock formations in a stark tussock landscape under huge skies.

Road access is either south of Ida Valley, turning south off State Highway 85; or continuing along the turn-off from Alexandra towards Upper Manorburn Dam. The last 9km of the road to Poolburn is un-metalled and accessible only by 4WD vehicles during and after heavy rain.

If you do catch a trout, it will be superb eating because of their koura diet.

Methods

Artificial fly, spinner, bait.

Spin and fly fishing are the best methods to fish this water, though bait fishing with worms is legal and popular with younger anglers. Most fish caught are close to the shore and the lake can have an excellent rise in the warmer months when any wind can blow a range of insects on to the surface, inducing a savage splashy rise.

Lures

You can’t go past the black wedge spinner with a red tag, and the zebra (black-gold) toby. Both require a reasonably fast retrieve, which may imitate the actions of the trout’s primary prey species, koura and bully.

Nymphs

Small hare’s ear, Rough nymphs, midge pupa patterns and damsel fly nymphs.

Dry flies: Brown and green beetles, Royal Wulff, and Coch-y-Bondhu early in the season. Then later cicada, black gnat and Peveril of the Peak.

Wet flies/streamers

Mrs Simpson's yellow or red, Grey Ghost, Dorothy, Green Woolly Bugger, Hamills.

Regulation

Sports fishing licence.

Bag limit two.

Tips

Take a good insect repellent as sandflies can be ferocious.

Pick up a koura pot or two. They are quite cheap at your local fishing shop.

Bait them with fresh meat or a fish frame and leave them in the water for the duration of your visit.

You have a good chance of adding another world-class treat to your chilly bin.