About both journey, destination

The "Sotetsu" cycad palm tunnel at Kanamisaki, on the northeastern cape of Tokunoshima.

Two-thirds of international visitor nights are spent in Tokyo, Kyoto and Hiroshima and few stray far from the beaten path. I’ve been writing Japan guidebooks for Lonely Planet since 1998 and it’s part of my job to tell visitors how to get off that beaten path and inform them about parts of Japan that they’ve never heard of — and I can’t think of a more enjoyable job.

Island-hopping

My wife Yuriko and I are in Japan at present, island-hopping from Kagoshima, at the southern end of Kyushu, Japan’s third-largest island, to Naha, the main city in Okinawa.

Didn’t know you could go island-hopping in Japan? Well, this is one of the world’s great boat journeys. Nothing luxurious at all; these are inter-island ferries that have delivering freight, the lifeblood of the islands, as their primary purpose. In return, they cart agricultural products from the islands to market. Moving islanders to and from the various islands to Kagoshima and Naha comes next, with carting tourists, especially non-Japanese-speaking ones, as an afterthought.

If you want to take this on, be aware that island-hopping through the Amami Islands is like an old-style backpacking adventure. It’s about both the journey and the destination, an extremely satisfying trip with experiences to be had along the way that you’ll never forget. But it’s a trip that’s going to require a bit of effort — not many English-speakers, English-language menus or much in the way of Western-style food out this way — but the locals are friendly, you’ll face a lot of smiles and most will try to help you make your visit work out for everyone.

The journey

It’s a 25-hour journey from Kagoshima to Naha, with stops at four islands along the way — Amami Ōshima, Tokunoshima, Okinoerabujima and Yoron-tō. Each day, there’s one ferry heading south — Kagoshima to Naha — and one ferry heading north — Naha to Kagoshima.

Outside of the Japanese holiday seasons — Golden Week (late April to early May) and summer holidays (July 20 to the end of August) — you can pretty much turn up an hour before a sailing and get the cheapest ticket to ride to the next island. You’ll want to pre-book a spot in Japanese holiday periods.

If you want to go the whole hog, a 14-day norihōdai (ride as much as you like!) pass costs ¥30,000 yen (about $NZ344) and you could ride the ferry from Kagoshima to Naha and back (or vice versa) over two weeks.

One thing to keep in the back of your mind — June to October is typhoon season in Japan and typhoons tend to play havoc with ferry schedules. Think of it as part of the adventure!

On this trip, Yuriko and I opted to take the ferry from Kagoshima and spend two nights each on Tokunoshima, Okinoerabujima and Yoron-tō, then a few nights in Naha, before flying back to Osaka. It’s just as easy to fly to Naha from any number of mainland cities, then ride the ferry north to Kagoshima.

Leaving Kagoshima

We were surprised at the number of schoolkids in uniform milling around at Kagoshima port. It was spring holidays in Japan. The new school year starts in early April each year and school was out. If all those kids were getting on the ferry it would be a very crowded ship, indeed.

Once we boarded the ferry and looked back, however, all became clear. The crowd of students had come to farewell a beloved teacher who was being transferred to one of the Amami Islands for a year or two. About 200 waving students lined the railings at the port, with unfurled banners wishing the teacher good luck.

Equally, when we arrived on Tokunoshima, a group of students and parents was there to greet and welcome their new teacher with much excitement to the island. Both the Kagoshima departure and Tokunoshima arrival were moving sights, testament to the value of a good teacher.

Shimizu-san has been running his small shōchū bar, Dontaku, on Tokunoshima for 35 years.

Tokunoshima

The first island we hopped off the ferry at, Tokunoshima, proudly claims a couple of remarkable records.

This tiny dot on the ocean, with a population of around 22,000, has had not one, but two Guinness World Record-holders for the world’s oldest person. Shigechiyo Izumi got the big prize in 1979, then lived another seven years before dying aged 120 years and 237 days. Kamata Hongo became the world’s oldest person in 1999 and lived to 116 years and 45 days.

Dubbed "the island of longevity", Tokunoshima also hit amazing highs at the other end of the scale, recording Japan’s highest total fertility rate of 2.25 (the number of children a woman has in her lifetime), in figures released last year. That’s an interesting number, considering that Aotearoa’s total fertility rate is 1.66 births per woman and Japan, as a whole, is at 1.26 (both 2022).

Unfortunately, despite this encouraging figure, the island’s population is still declining, with young people leaving Tokunoshima for work and opportunities on the mainland.

We loved our time on Tokunoshima, staying in Kametsu, the largest town on the island, by the port of Kametoku. The only way to really see what the island has to offer is with a set of wheels and rental cars are available in the port.

Tokunoshima has wondrous rock formations such as the giant slabs of granite at Mushiroze on its northwestern cape.

There is a great passion on the island for tōgyū, a kind of bovine sumō, that has a 400-year history on Tokunoshima. The best English translation of tōgyū is bullfighting, but this is nothing like the Spanish version that pits man against bull. In tōgyū, it’s bull against bull, the two locking horns and trying to force each other backwards. The bout is decided when one bull tires, retreats and runs away.

The bulls are ranked, much like in sumō, given inspiring "fighting names" and are much loved and cared for by their owners. There are three big tournaments on Tokunoshima each year, and while there is prize money, we were told that it is minimal when compared with the costs of keeping and training a bull. It’s all about pride on the island. Owners tend and train their bulls like pets and after 5pm each day, once owners have finished work, huge 800kg-1000kg bulls can be seen being led down roads and along beaches as part of their training.

At two years of age and 700kg, Kokuhō is still two years and 300kg away from his first tōgyū bout.

Okinoerabujima

We were taken to meet Kokuhō, whose proud owner spends from 5pm-8pm daily with him — feeding, exercising and even massaging his giant pet. When I asked more about tōgyū at the Tourist Information Office, the manager swiftly brought out his smartphone to show us photos of his two bulls.

Next island down the line, Okinoerabujima is a raised coral atoll, about 20km long, with a population of 14,000 people. Its main industry is agriculture, and it was potato and sugar cane harvesting season when we turned up. There aren’t enough hands available during harvesting season and a number of young Japanese show up from around the country to help. A young guy running a bar in Wadomari, the main port, told us he originally came from Osaka five years ago to help with the potato harvest and never left.

A huge limestone sinkhole on the coast at Fucha on Okinoerabujima; we spotted a sea turtle swimming out below the rocks.

You’ll also want to rent some wheels on Okinoerabujima to see the sights. Some 200 limestone caves are dotted around the island, the easiest to visit being Shōryūdō, with 600m of the 3.5km-long cave system open to visitors. It takes about 30 minutes to walk through these truly remarkable caverns.

The island is also renowned for the Erabu lily. The large, white trumpet-shaped lilies bloom in April and May and were just coming into bloom when we were there. Bulbs are cultivated and sent to the Japanese mainland as a major earner for the island. They have also been exported overseas, due to being introduced to Europe through World Expos from 1870 onwards, to become known as "Easter lilies", their white petals being a symbol of purity for Christian events around the globe.

The Erabu lily, native to Okinoerabujima, is exported and known around the world as the Easter lily.

Yoron-tō

My favourite island, though, was the speck that is Yoron-tō, home to 6000 people. This raised coral island, surrounded by reef, is home to some 60 magnificent beaches, with Yurigahama, a sandy islet that appears at low tide, being Yoron-tō’s renowned highlight. Only 23km in circumference, this is an island to ride around on a bike. Rentals are readily available.

Cycling around Yoron Island, including down by the port.

Kiwis will be surprised to find the island’s museum and information building is called the Southern Cross Centre. Did you know that the Southern Cross could be seen in the northern hemisphere? At 27° 22’ north of the equator, Yoron-tō is the most northerly point in Japan from which you can view the Southern Cross, though the guy in the museum admitted it was hard to spot, more or less right on the horizon.

I was overjoyed to hear something that has largely disappeared from most parts of regional Japan. At noon, loudspeakers around the island cranked up with tropical Yoron island music, then announced to everyone working in their fields that it was lunchtime. At 5pm, the music was followed by an announcement thanking everyone for their hard work, saying that it was time to go home, and telling workers to be careful of children playing — and not to drink and drive!

There are amazing hues of turquoise inside the coral reef that surrounds Yoron Island.

Our island-hopping adventure through the Amami Islands happened all too fast and suddenly it was time to hop on the ferry to the final stop and one of my favourite cities, vibrant Naha, the capital of Okinawa. I’ve flown there many times, but this time, it was about the journey, not the destination.

— Craig McLachlan is a Queenstown-based "freelance anything" who has been writing Lonely Planet guidebooks for over 25 years.