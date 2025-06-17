Natural wonders abound

Reykjavik from the top. PHOTOS: SANDIP HOR

Upon my return from Iceland, nearly everyone inquired, "Did you witness the Northern Lights?"

This question is quite expected for anyone who has visited this North Atlantic island nation, renowned for a breathtaking display of green light ribbons that dance across the sky. Commonly referred to as the Northern Lights, this natural spectacle, scientifically called the Aurora Borealis, occurs when charged solar particles collide with atoms in Earth's upper atmosphere at astonishing speeds, reaching up to 724million kilometres per hour, resulting in luminous emissions that are typically green, although hues of pink and violet may also appear.

The phenomenon is generally visible in the Nordic region, spanning areas of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Greenland and Canada. Nevertheless, visibility is not guaranteed, as it is influenced by weather conditions and various solar factors.

Therefore, witnessing this occurrence is largely a matter of chance, akin to the likelihood of encountering a lion or a tiger in the wildlife reserves of Africa or India.

The Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

Regrettably, in this case, fortune did not favour me, and I departed from Iceland without experiencing the light show. Nevertheless, there were numerous other natural features of this European country that captivated me, making my week-long visit both unforgettable and immensely fulfilling. For someone like me from Australia, the most extraordinary experience was spending a few days in a completely ice-covered setting where the landscape, as far as I could see, was blanketed in white, due to some unexpected snowfall.

It is often said Mother Nature showcases her finest work in Iceland, and I wholeheartedly concur with this sentiment.

During my visit, I encountered an array of amazing natural wonders, including vast glaciers, cascading waterfalls, a coastline adorned with black sand, pristine blue lagoons, snow-capped volcanic mountains, extensive moss-covered lava fields and rejuvenating hot springs that are said to add an extra decade to one's life.

The island is situated on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, where the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates converge, making it one of the most volcanically active areas on the planet. Home to over 100 volcanoes, some of which are still active, this abundant geothermal energy has significantly influenced not only the nation’s rugged terrain but also its life, culture and economy by providing a sustainable and affordable energy source for domestic and industrial usage.

Icelandic glacier.

In stark contrast to the volcanic activity, Iceland is also home to a substantial number of glaciers, covering around 11% of the country's land area. These glaciers have developed in regions where the average annual temperatures remain below 0°C, allowing for snow accumulation to surpass melting rates.

Due to the coexistence of these extreme natural elements — volcanic fire and icy glaciers — the destination is often referred to as the Land of Fire and Ice.

After spending some time in the capital, Reykjavik, I embarked on a four-day expedition with Iceland Travel, one of the region’s reputed tour operators, exploring the renowned South Coast region, which showcases nearly all the natural forces that affirm the destination's nickname, from fiery volcanoes and geothermal marvels to freezing glaciers and lagoons.

Gullfoss Waterfall.

The highlights of this extraordinary journey included visiting three magnificent waterfalls in Gullfoss, Seljalandsfoss, and Skogafoss, exploring the geothermal valley of Haukadalur, and witnessing the periodic eruptions of the Strokkur geyser, all while strolling around various hot springs, steam vents, and sulfurous mud pots, admiring the presence of famous volcanoes Eyjafjallajökull, Katla and Hekla from a distance, walking on the black sand at the Vakurfjara Beach, posing for a selfie with the glittering icebergs on the Diamond Beach, getting immersed by the beauty of the Jokulsarlon Glacial Lagoon and finally shaking over all my tiredness with a rejuvenating dip at the Blue Lagoon thermal pool before ending the thrilling and adventurous odyssey.

Revered as a shrine of Iceland due to its great geological and historical significance, the Þingvellir National Park was a key stop on our itinerary.

Geothermal action.

Located not far from Reykjavik, it’s the place where both the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates meet, and this particular feature has brought geology to life through sprawling lava fields, rocky canyons and crystal-clear glacial lakes. While the beauty of the surroundings was very camera-friendly, more exciting for me was a rare glimpse of the edges of the two plates. I was told that something like this can’t be seen anywhere else in the world.

It was also at this site, the early Norse settlers in 930 scripted the maiden page of the nation’s history book by opening the world’s first democratic parliament which remained in session until 1798.

Iceland was uninhabited until Norseman Ingolfur Arnarson discovered the island in 870 during the Viking age and commenced permanent settlement, initially as a "free state", later coming under the rule of the Norwegians and the Danes before becoming independent in 1944. My basic knowledge of Iceland’s history was supplemented by visits to various museums in Reykjavik, to the National Museum of Iceland, Reykjavik Maritime Museum and the Saga Museum, where the exhibits provided a deep insight into the Icelandic history from settlement to present day.

Reykjavik landmark Hallgrimskirkja Church.

Reykjavik may be one of the smallest capital cities of Europe, but with a stunning natural setting and a fascinating history rooted in the Viking sagas, it buzzes with a melting pot of influences from the very old to new.

About two-thirds of the nation’s population of approximately 390,000 live there. The 75m-tall Hallgrimskirkja Church is the city emblem. A view from its summit testified to me the splendor of the city’s natural surroundings, dominated by the splashing of the Atlantic waves and overlooked by the snow-covered volcanic mountains at a distance.

Another must-visit in the city is the newly opened Volcano Express, which presents a cinematic experience that dives into Iceland’s volcanic forces and provides the audience with a rare feel of the power of earthquakes, the rush of flight and freefall and the intense heat of lava which Icelanders have faced in reality.

Travel notebook

Getting There: Fly Air New Zealand (www.airnewzealand.co.nz) from Auckland to London or Amsterdam, and then Iceland Air (www.icelandair.com) to Reykjavik

Stay: Fosshotel Reykjavik (www.islandshotel.is), and Hotel Stracta (www.stractahotels.is) and Hotel Klaustur (www.hotelklaustur.is) in South Iceland.

Tours: For info on tours to Iceland, check Beyond Travels (www.beyondtravel.com.au) or call 0800 550 065.