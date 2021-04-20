Spectacular scenery off beaten track

Often bypassed by busy visitors, this long valley running along the Waiau River from Te Anau to Tuatapere gives access to some of New Zealand’s most impressive scenery, writes PeterJanssen in this edited extract from A New Zealander’s Guide to Touring Natural New Zealand.

Te Waewae Bay.

From Tuatapere cross the Waiau River Bridge and turn left into Papatotara Rd. Continue 14km to Bluecliffs Beach.

Te Waewae Bay is a marvellous sweep of wild beach with nothing between its shores and the Antarctic ice. To the west the snow-tipped mountains of Fiordland loom over its frequently storm-tossed waters.

The bay is home to a small population of Hector’s dolphins and whales are occasionally seen close to shore.

Hump Ridge Track

The beginning of the track is at the end of Papatotara Coast Road, 27km from Tuatapere.

The Hump Ridge Track is the only track that provides access to the southern area of Fiordland National Park. Combining coastal vistas and wildlife with several of the few human interventions in the park, highlights are the spectacular Percy Burn Viaduct — the largest wooden viaduct in New Zealand — and the remains of Port Craig, a once lively sawmilling town.

The entire track takes three to four days, but helicopter and boat options can shorten the trip. Track information and permits are available from the information centre in Tuatapere (www.humpridgetrack.co.nz).

This 235km road trip southern Fiordland takes you from Tuatapere to Lake Te Anau via a valley that follows the Waiau River and includes awe-inspiring vistas of glacial lakes, wild coast and virgin forests. Photos: Andrew Fear. Lake Hauroko

Return to Tuatapere and drive 12km north on SH99 to Clifden. Turn left into Lillburn Valley Rd. The lake is 32km from this point, 20km of which is gravel and rough in parts.

One of the few accessible points in the southern area of Fiordland National Park, at 462m Lake Hauroko is the deepest lake in New Zealand and one of the 10 deepest lakes in the world. Set within the wild and undeveloped mountains, the long gravel road deters most visitors, creating a place of quiet beauty.

There is a three-hour walk through beech forest to a lookout point on the lake’s northern side, and the Dusky Track begins from the head of the lake and can be accessed by (prearranged) boat or guided walk. While there is a boat launching ramp, be aware that the lake is subject to very high winds and can quickly become extremely rough.

1000-year-old Totara, Dean Forest

From Clifden on SH 99, drive towards Lake Hauroko, and after 5km turn right into the Lillburn-Monowai Road. The forest is 18km down this no-exit gravel road.

While it’s a long drive down a gravel road for a relatively short walk, the trees in the Dean Forest are truly majestic. A massive 1000-year-old Hall’s totara looks every bit its age, but is quite at home among the ranks of other mighty old trees that include rimu, beech and kahikatea. The trees are thickly hung with mosses, the ground is totally covered in lush crown ferns, and the forest rings with the sound of the bellbird.

The loop walk is flat and takes no longer than 20 minutes.

Lake Monowai

Return to SH99 and drive north for

32km to just past Blackmount. Turn

left and travel 14km to the lake; 7km of this road is gravel.

If for no other reason, this lake should be visited because it is a prime example of the long-lasting damage wrought to the environment by careless development.

The Monowai Power Station was built in 1925 and the lake was raised to provide sufficient water, but over 80 years later the disastrous results of this development are still evident in the stumps and logs of the drowned forest visible along the shoreline.

Created by a long-vanished glacier, the lake is long and narrow and surrounded by high mist-shrouded mountains cloaked in virgin beech forest.

Fiordland National Park.

Return to SH99, turn north and continue 34km to Lake Manapouri.

Much less developed than Te Anau, at 440m this is New Zealand’s second-deepest lake. With over 34 small islands and numerous bays leading deep into the heart of the Fiordland mountains, the lake maintains a certain air of mystery. In 1970 it was at the centre of one of New Zealand’s greatest conservation battles, the ‘‘Save Manapouri’’ campaign, which opposed plans to raise the level 30m to increase power generation. Over a quarter of a million New Zealanders signed a petition to save the lake and the issue had a significant impact on the 1972 general election, which saw a Labour government elected on a platform that included leaving the water level unchanged.

The eastern shore of the lake is drier, more open and flat, radically contrasting with the misty forest-covered mountains to the west. Several operators offer boat trips from the very pretty Pearl Harbour, where kayaks are also available for hire.

Doubtful Sound

Several operators run a variety of trips across Lake Manapouri to the West Arm, then by bus over the Wilmot Pass and down to Deep Cove on Doubtful Sound.

The largest operator is Real Journeys (www.realjourneys.co.nz)

After Milford Sound, Doubtful Sound is the most accessible of the Fiordland sounds. Yet with far fewer visitors than Milford, this sound has a greater unspoiled feeling. Home to fur seals, Fiordland crested penguins and bottlenose dolphins, the 40km-long fiord (Milford is just 16km) is also the deepest at 400m.

Deep Cove on Doubtful Sound. Lake Te Anau

Continue north 20km on SH 95 to Te Anau.

Covering an area of 344sq km and 65km long, Te Anau is the largest lake in the South Island and the second-largest in the country after Lake Taupo. The east and west sides of the lake could not be more contrasting. To the west the rugged Kepler, Murchison and Stuart mountain ranges climb over 1500m and are snow-clad in winter and bush-clad at the shoreline.

Three arms of the lake — somewhat unimaginatively named South, Middle and North Fiords — reach deep into the mountains, while to the east the landscape is flat, open and much drier. At the southern end of the lake where the Kepler Track starts there is an easy shore walk through wonderful beech forest to small beaches at Dock and Brod Bays.

The Te Anau Wildlife Centre is an open park on the lakeside in the Te Anau township with various aviaries containing native birds, some of which are not easily seen in the wild.

These include takahe, weka, kaka, kea and kakariki.

Some of the birds here have been injured in the wild or are part of a bird rearing programme to boost the population before being returned to their natural habitat.

A takehe. Te Anau Glow-worm Caves

A combination boat and cave trip, the glow-worm caves lie directly across the lake from Te Anau township and are the most impressive caves outside Waitomo.

Operated by Real Journeys (www.realjourneys.co.nz), the two-and-a half-hour tour starts with a boat trip to the western side of the lake, followed by a short bush walk, and ends with a trip along an underground river through the caves.

While known to early Maori, the caves were only discovered by Europeans in 1948 and consist of caverns, rock formations and a glow-worm grotto accessible by boat.